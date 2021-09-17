Nozomi Networks and Tripwire Announce Strategic Partnership

Press Release – Nozomi Networks

Industry leaders join forces to deliver fully integrated cybersecurity and compliance solutions for IT, OT and IoT environments

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and Tripwire, a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organisations, today announced they have partnered to help organisations lower cyber risk with consistent security controls that span their IT, operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments.

“With Nozomi Networks, our customers now have access to OT and IoT network monitoring and threat detection that is fully integrated with Tripwire’s industry standard solutions for integrity monitoring, change detection and compliance validation,” said Tim Erlin, Vice President of Strategy at Tripwire. “By partnering with Nozomi, we are able to provide a complete and consolidated view of customers’ IT and OT security and compliance posture, using proven solutions that meet the industry need.”

“We are privileged to team up with Tripwire to help more organisations meet their growing requirements for critical OT cybersecurity solutions that integrate effectively with IT and IoT,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. “We’ve already successfully worked together on customer integrations in Power Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Manufacturing and firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint efforts to help customers worldwide meet new requirements for IT and OT security and compliance.”

Combining Tripwire’s best-in-class compliance offering with Nozomi Networks’ market-leading solutions for industrial cybersecurity, asset visibility, vulnerability analytics, and real-time monitoring delivers an integration that provides a comprehensive view into IT and OT networks. Customers are able to:

Benefit from a consolidated view of their policy compliance across IT and OT

Build a comprehensive IT and OT asset inventory across the organisation

Improve visibility into OT information for IT personnel

Consolidate change reconciliation and workflow for IT/OT

Recognised as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 48 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud, and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

For more than 20 years, Tripwire has protected the world’s leading organisations against the most damaging cyberattacks, keeping pace with rapidly changing tech complexities to defend against ever-evolving threats. Over the years, Tripwire has helped thousands of organisations including some of the biggest names in finance, retail, industrial, healthcare and government build strong foundations for security, compliance, and operational excellence.

About Tripwire

Tripwire is the trusted leader for establishing a strong cybersecurity foundation. We protect the world’s leading organisations against the most damaging cyberattacks, keeping pace with rapidly changing tech complexities to defend against ever-evolving threats for more than 20 years. On-site and in the cloud, our diverse portfolio of solutions find, monitor and mitigate risks to organisations’ digital infrastructure—all without disrupting day-to-day operations or productivity. Think of us as the invisible line that keeps systems safe. www.tripwire.com

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organisations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

