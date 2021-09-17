Nationwide recall of Whole Kids brand Smoothie Drops milk

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Nourish Foods (NZ) Pty Ltd is recalling Whole Kids brand Smoothie Drops Berry, Banana and Coconut Milk with a Best Before date of 12 August 2022 as the product may contain plastic. The affected product is sold at Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue …

Nourish Foods (NZ) Pty Ltd is recalling Whole Kids brand Smoothie Drops Berry, Banana and Coconut Milk with a ‘Best Before’ date of 12 August 2022 as the product may contain plastic.

The affected product is sold at Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue stores throughout New Zealand. The product has been imported from Germany.

More information including size of packaging and affected product can be found here

New Zealand Food Safety National Manager Food Compliance Jenny Bishop says to be on the safe side, parents who have any affected product should return it to the retailer or throw it out.

“We have received no reports of associated injury, but if you or a child in your care has consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

