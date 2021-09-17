Incident & Emergency Management Market Opportunities, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast By 2027: MarketResearch.Biz

Press Release – WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global incident and emergency management market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global incident and emergency management market report has been segmented on the basis of system, solution, service, communication tool and device, vertical and region.

Incident and emergency management refers to a standard way to approach incidents and emergency situations. Emergency and incident management comes from various internal and external factors such as social, political, environmental, economic as well as climate change. The incidents are managed by a particular group, called the Incident Response Team (IRT) or Incidence Management Team (IMT) in an organization, holding responsibility for identifying, analysing and preventing harmful incidents. The group is also responsible for preparing standards methods and procedures to be followed, during emergency situations. Mostly, third party services are appointed for performing the management services.

Increasing demand for incident and emergency management, owing to increasing threat levels in terms of terrorism and infrastructure risk management are key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased government spending globally on incident and emergency management solutions for security against threats such as cyber and terror is anticipated to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, deployment of incident and emergency management systems, by organisations as a precautionary measure have increased. Such deployments are expected to boost growth of incident and emergency management market. Moreover, increasing number of smart city initiatives can be a potential opportunity for market players over the forecast period. While, enhanced simulation, social media and multi-jurisdictional training is the ongoing trends observed in the market.

However, lack of awareness about the management system may restrain market growth over the forecast period.

North America market is expected to dominate the global incident and emergency management market in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR, owing to increase in government expenditure on emergency and disaster management systems.

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of system:

Web-based emergency management system

Emergency/mass notification system

Surveillance system

Traffic management system

Inventory/database management system

Safety management system

Remote weather monitoring system

Others (Tsunami warning system, Earthquake/seismic warning system, CBRNE/HAZMAT detection system)

Segmentation on the basis of solution:

Geospatial solution

Disaster recovery solution

Situational awareness solution

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Consulting

Emergency Operation Center (EOC) design and integration

Training

Public information services

Segmentation on the basis of communication tool and device:

First responder tools

Satellite phones

Vehicle-ready gateways

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Government and defense

Aviation

Hospitality

Transportation and logistics

IT and telecom

Others (museums, sports stadiums, and residential complexes)

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Incident and Emergency Management Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global incident and emergency management market include profiles of some of major companies such as IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation of America, Hexagon AB, NC4, Inc., Intermedix Corporation, Eccentex Corporation, The Response Group, Haystax Technology, Alert Technologies, Crisisworks.

