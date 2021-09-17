Business Scoop
COVID-19 & vaccination update 17 September

September 17, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

17 September Cases Number of new community cases 11 Number of new cases identified at the border Five Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 990 (535 of whom have recovered); Wellington …
17 September 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  11 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Five 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 990 (535 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  1,007 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community *  Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious *  Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  Nine of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Two of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  973 (in current cluster) (13 in past 14 days unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 79; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164. 
And ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (8); Auckland (4) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Three 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,658 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  149 out of 1,840 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total):  1064 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  94% 
Percentage with at least one test result  88% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  135 (as at 10am 17 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,206,325 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  15,419 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  7400 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,177 
Testing centres in Auckland  23 
Wastewater**   
Wastewater detections  Auckland eastern suburbs (catchment includes Pakuranga, Shelley Park, Bucklands Beach) 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,569,255; 1st doses: 3,015,345; 2nd doses: 1,553,910 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  60,506; 1st doses: 36,666; 2nd doses: 23,840 
Māori  1st doses: 282,828; 2nd doses: 135,945 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 182,388; 2nd doses: 93,880 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,224,773 
Poster scans (total)  363,829,166 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,437,191 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,478,712

*Yesterday we reported 13 community cases, however in today’s reporting of yesterday’s cases who were infectious in the community, we are reporting 15 – this is due to two different data systems and a small lag in data reportage.

**Recovered cases can continue shedding viral matter for weeks after recovering.

With more than 700 recovered cases linked to this outbreak, we will see detections of COVID-19 in wider wastewater that are likely linked to recovered cases. Nonetheless, public health officials will continue to investigate positive detections and take urgent repeat samples where appropriate.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
*4 September  Russia  UAE  Day 11 / routine  Auckland 
*4 September  Russia  UAE  Day 11 / routine  Auckland 
12 September  Philippines  Australia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
15 September  Germany  UAE  Day 0 / routine  Hamilton 
17 September  UK  Singapore  Day 1 / routine  Christchurch

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

