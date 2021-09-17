BNZ branch opening hours changing
Press Release – BNZ
BNZ’s priority remains on protecting customers and staff, and it encourages customers to use its digital, online and phone services in the first instance and only visit a branch if there is no alternative way to conduct their banking.
Please be advised of the following changes to the branch network, as of Monday 20 September:
Auckland
BNZ’s Auckland branches continue to operate as they have done under COVID-19 Alert Level Four, with the following branches intended to be opened Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am – 12pm:
- Botany
- Link Drive
- Manukau
- New Lynn
- Newmarket
- Pukekohe
BNZ is following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.
At these branches, customers are required to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.
Only the following limited services will be available in these branches:
- Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.
- Setting up or changing your PIN.
- Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.
- Setting up mobile banking.
BNZ will continue to run this way and with these branches and hours throughout COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and will continue to transition as the Alert Level decreases.
Rest of New Zealand
BNZ is expanding its branch operating hours outside of Auckland, and intends to open the following branches Monday to Friday 10am to 4:00pm (unless noted in brackets below):
Northland:
- Kaitāia
- Kerikeri
- Whāngarei
Central North Island and Central Plateau
- Cambridge
- Chartwell (Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 3pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)
- Frankton
- Hamilton Banking Centre
- Matamata (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- Morrinsville
- Te Awamutu (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- Te Kūiti (Mon – Fri 10am to 2:30pm but closed 12pm to 12:30pm)
- Thames
- The Base (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 3pm)
- Rotorua
- Taupō
- Tokoroa (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12pm to 12:30pm)
Manawatu/Wairarapa:
- Carterton (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- Levin
- Masterton
- Palmerston North (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4:3pm, Sun 10am to 4pm)
- Feilding
- Terrace End
Bay of Plenty
- Cameron Rd
- Bayfair (Mon – Weds and Fri 10am to 4pm, Thu 10am to 5:30pm, Sat 10am to 4pm)
- Tauranga
- Te Puke
- Whakatāne (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 1:30pm to 2:30pm)
East Coast
- Gisborne (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)
- Hastings (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)
- Havelock North (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)
- Napier (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)
- Taradale (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)
Taranaki/Whanganui
- Hāwera (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- New Plymouth
- Whanganui
Wellington
- Johnsonville (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- Kilbirnie
- Lower Hutt (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4pm)
- North End
- Paraparaumu (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9:30am to 1pm)
- Porirua (Mon – Fri 10am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 2:30pm, Sun 11am to 2pm)
- Upper Hutt
- Waikanae (Tue, Wed, Thu only 10am – 3pm)
- Willis St
South Island – North and Central:
- Blenheim
- Kaikōura
- Nelson
- Richmond
Regional Canterbury
- Ashburton
- Kaiapoi
- Leeston (Mon – Fri 11am to 4pm)
- Rangiora
- Timaru
- Ferrymead
- Greymouth
- Hornby
- Oamaru
- Papanui (Mon – Wed and Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Thu 9am to 6pm, Sat 9am to 4:30pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)
- Rolleston
- The Palms (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)
Christchurch Central
- Barrington (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm)
- Christchurch
- Colombo
- Riccarton (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)
- Upper Riccarton (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 3pm)
Otago/Southland
- Alexandra (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)
- Dunedin
- Gore (Mon – Fri 10am to 2pm)
- Invercargill
- Queenstown
- South Dunedin
- Te Anau (Mon – Fri 10am to 2pm)
- Wānaka (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12pm-1pm)
BNZ is following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.
Customers are required to wear a mask and we ask that they check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.
To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following services will be available in these branches:
- Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.
- Setting up or changing your PIN.
- Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.
- Setting up mobile banking.
- Pre-ordered change requests for business customers
- Access to internal smart ATMs for business and personal deposits
Across New Zealand, all customers are advised to not use our branches if:
- They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate
- They are waiting on COVID-19 test results
- They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.
BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open, digital banking is available 24/7 and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.
All locations, days, and hours are subject to change.
BNZ continues to follow the Government guidelines and will continue to adapt in-branch operations accordingly.
All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.
This will be the last update. Regardless of the COVID-19 Alert Level, customers are advised to check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.
