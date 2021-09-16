Business Scoop
Update – Serious Crash – SH5 – Napier – Eastern

September 16, 2021

Press Release – New Zealand Police

State Highway 5 near Bay View in Napier has reopened following a serious crash earlier today. One person remains in a serious condition in hospital following the two two-vehicle collision.

