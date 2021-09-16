Update – Serious Crash – SH5 – Napier – Eastern
Press Release – New Zealand Police
State Highway 5 near Bay View in Napier has reopened following a serious crash earlier today. One person remains in a serious condition in hospital following the two two-vehicle collision.
