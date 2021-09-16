Rubber hitting the road in Te Tai Tokerau

Press Release – NZTA

“161 lane kilometres of state highway will be renewed, almost half of that completed before Christmas,” says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Kobus Du Toit.

This activity includes drainage work and will improve state highways across the region making people’s journey’s more enjoyable.

“Weather conditions are critical so it’s fortunate Te Tai Tokerau is now in Level 2 allowing us to prepare the programme during spring,” says Kobus Du Toit.

Resealing will start this month and ramps up in October as the days become longer and warmer.

Kirikopuni on State Highway 14 west of Maungatapere will be the first to see work done. Crews will be carrying out road rehabilitation – where the road is dug up, repaired and re-laid as new, followed by similar work in Tangiteroria later in the year.

Our pre-Christmas asphalting programme will include work at locations on State Highway 1, starting at Puhoi and moving north to sites including Te Hana, Kaiwaka, Whangarei, Ōhaeawai and Kaitaia. Work in these areas will be carried out at night in order to minimise disruption.

“We ask all motorists to slow down and keep to temporary speed limits. The speed limit applies on both sides of the road even though work may only be occurring in one lane at a time. This helps to keep our teams safe, and slow-moving traffic also helps to bed in the new seal and reduces the movement of loose stone chips,” says Kobus Du Toit.

The crews will do their bit by working hard to minimise inconvenience and delays. We urge people to be patient, plan their journeys and allow extra time.

As usual, maintenance work will pause during busy holiday travel periods like Labour weekend, Christmas and New Year.

Waka Kotahi will continue to keep road users up to date with the programme of works and advise of any necessary road closures closer to the time.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

