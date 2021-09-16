Health giant Green Cross Health invests in PillDrop

Press Release – PillDrop

PillDrop announced today that Green Cross Health (NZX-GXH), New Zealand’s most established primary healthcare provider, has invested in PillDrop.

Launched in January 2020, PillDrop was New Zealand’s first pharmacy to offer the complete pharmacy experience digitally. PillDrop sorts and delivers prescription medicines to people’s homes through an online pharmacy experience.

PillDrop services make it easier for people who take multiple medications every day to stay healthier and happier. They pre-sort medications by date and time into personalised sachets and deliver nationwide. Combined with their digital tools and personalised service, PillDrop enables clients and their caregivers to take, or administer, the right medication at the right time every time. Clients gain access to a pharmacist anytime and anywhere, and PillDrop’s technology puts an end to expired repeats.

Clients can also opt into ‘My Medicines’ — PillDrop’s secure online portal. Here they can view their medicine information, dosage, order history, and the number of repeats remaining. They can also use this portal to order repeats and request new prescriptions.

“We know that people who were constantly visiting their pharmacy benefit from our clever packaging, home delivery, personalised service and technology. Now, accessing and managing your medications is even easier. Everything you need from a pharmacy is there at your fingertips,” says PillDrop co-founder Suzanne Burge.

When it was time for PillDrop to select a long-term partner, Green Cross Health was an obvious choice. Both organisations are passionate about healthy, thriving communities and giving New Zealanders access to better support, care and advice, wherever they live.

PillDrop founders Suzanne Burge and Jack Lee are looking forward to partnering with Green Cross Health. Lee says, “Our partnership with Green Cross Health is a huge milestone for PillDrop. Together we will further enhance our clinical services, service offerings and enable more New Zealanders to access and benefit from PillDrop.”

