COVID-19 & vaccination update 16 September

Cases Number of new community cases 13 Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two of these cases are historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 996 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 10 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight) Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.

There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,643 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total) 963 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 95% Percentage with at least one test result 90% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 129 (as at 10am 16 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,190,907 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,578 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,000 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9,100 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007 Māori 1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,222,022 Poster scans (total) 361,367,341 Manual diary entries (total) 16,366,712 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,458,985

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Iran United Arab Emirates Day 10 / contact of a case Auckland *13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton *13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 September Jordan United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch 11 September Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

