COVID-19 & vaccination update 16 September
16 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|13
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Five (two of these cases are historical)
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|996 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|10 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Three of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,643 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total)
|963
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|95%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|90%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|129 (as at 10am 16 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,190,907
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|17,578
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,000
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|9,100
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007
|Māori
|1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,222,022
|Poster scans (total)
|361,367,341
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,366,712
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,458,985
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Iran
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 10 / contact of a case
|Auckland
|*13 September
|United States of America
|Singapore
|Day 1 / routine
|Hamilton
|*13 September
|United States of America
|Singapore
|Day 1 / routine
|Hamilton
*These cases are in a travel bubble together
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|11 September
|Jordan
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
|11 September
|Sri Lanka
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
