The recent severe winds and stormy weather brought down numerous trees* above SH7, the Lewis Pass west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff, in North Canterbury.Tree felling after storm damage west of Hanmer Springs turnoff

Removing these damaged trees will get underway this Friday, 17 September from 9 am and will continue through the weekend and next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The highway will be narrowed to a single lane until Friday, 24 September: 7 am to 7 pm every day after this Friday.

The road into Hanmer Springs, SH7A, from the Canterbury side will not be affected by this work and drivers on that side will have no delays.

Lewis Pass drivers travelling west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff should be ready for short delays – up to 20 minutes in each direction for the week.

The route will open at the top of the hour and the half hour to clear traffic in each direction, daytime hours, 7 am to 7 pm, using Stop/Go traffic management.

Traffic lights will control traffic movements overnight, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager, for Waka Kotahi.

“Thanks to everyone for your patience while we get this route safe again and back to two lanes ahead of the summer.”

* Mostly conifers

