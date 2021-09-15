Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion). These increases to exports narrowed the goods deficit and the services deficit by more than $1.0 billion each.

The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion). These increases to exports narrowed the goods deficit and the services deficit by more than $1.0 billion each.

