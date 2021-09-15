COVID-19 & vaccination update 15 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases Number of new community cases 14 Number of new cases identified at the border 3 historical cases Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 966 (441 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 983 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Three (19%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 13 (81%) of yesterday’s 15 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 14 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 0 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 947 (in current cluster) (8 in past 14 days unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.

And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 20 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (11); Auckland (6) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,981 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 147 out of 1,807 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts* Number of active contacts being managed (total): 970 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 95% Percentage with at least one test result 90% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 135 (as at 10am 11 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,173,328 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 15,105 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 10,150 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,009 Testing centres in Auckland 23 Wastewater Wastewater detections One unexpected detection from Snells Beach (from 7 September, delay due to logistical issue), additional testing underway. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,444,065; 1st doses: 2,937,591; 2nd doses: 1,506,474 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 62,155; 1st doses: 39,437; 2nd doses: 22,718 Māori 1st doses: 274,022; 2nd doses: 131,725 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 177,483; 2nd doses: 90,957 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,218,225 Poster scans (total) 358,863,106 Manual diary entries (total) 16,294,101 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,338,860

* We now have 996 contacts under active management. This is a change from reporting total contacts across the whole outbreak. The number of contacts under active management has fallen considerably over the past two weeks, as the majority of our contacts had exposures more than 18 days ago and have been closed.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 8 September India Serbia & Montenegro Day 0 / routine Christchurch 8 September India Serbia & Montenegro Day 3 / routine Christchurch 9 September USA Direct flight Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Thank you to everyone in Auckland who has come forward to be tested.

We saw an increase in testing in Auckland yesterday – with 10,341 swabs taken yesterday, up from 7,057 the day before.

We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have no symptoms but are invited to be tested, especially if you live in and around Mt Eden, Massey, Favona, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Māngere and Manurewa.

