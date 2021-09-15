Cook Islands likely to re-open travel bubble yet

Press Release – Cook Islands Tourism Corporation for Australasia

Two-way quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands will probably only resume once New Zealand is back at Alert Level 1. And when it does, all visitors aged over 12 years will need to be fully vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.



Two-way quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands will probably only resume once New Zealand is back at Alert Level 1. And when it does, all visitors aged over 12 years will need to be fully vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.

Graeme West, General Manager Australasia of Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said the Cook Islands Cabinet indicated yesterday that re-opening quarantine free travel with New Zealand would only happen when it was fully confident there was very little risk to its people with no community transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand. Under current policy, this meant when New Zealand is at Alert Level 1.

Mr West said it was good to provide some clarity to people in New Zealand with bookings to the Cook Islands. “Many people are longing to get to our tropical paradise for a break. Knowing what the new requirements are likely to be allows them to get vaccinated and prepare for the border re-opening.”

Mr West said if Auckland did not return to Alert Level 1 as soon as the rest of the country, there was a possibility that the Cook Islands may open to those regions who were in Alert Level 1. This could mean direct flights from Christchurch, although nothing has been confirmed.

He encouraged travellers to visit www.cookislands.travel for the most up to date information on border settings.

