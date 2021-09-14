REANNZ Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Press Release – REANNZ

The REANNZ Board and team are pleased to welcome Amber McEwen to the role of Chief Executive Officer of REANNZ.

Amber joins from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) where she led across the strategic and corporate functions of the organisation and as a part of the crisis management response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A further key focus for Amber was to drive cross-sector collaboration, evidenced by pan-CRI security and IT programmes that she established and led. Amber brings strong stakeholder management experience and technical awareness with previous roles held with SSE Business Energy and Vodafone Global Enterprise.

“We are delighted that Amber joins the team at an exciting time in REANNZ’s development. She brings her experience of operating within the research, science and innovation community and is recognised as a highly capable leader. We look forward to working with Amber as she leads the team and continues to drive the organisation onwards as a member and delivery focused organisation.” Janine Smith MNZM, REANNZ Board Chair.

“The science sector across Aotearoa is filled with people doing amazing things, and for more and more of our scientists that means manipulating large amounts of data. REANNZ exists to make their work easier through supporting data intensive research collaboration locally and globally. Having seen the value that science gives to New Zealand, the opportunity to lead an organisation focused on enabling science and innovation is an exciting one. I look forward to getting out and meeting our members and collaborators to understand how we can continue to support the sector in the years ahead.” Amber McEwen, REANNZ CEO.

