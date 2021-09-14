Limiting the impact on Kiwis as API leaves the NZ market

Press Release – PHARMAC

Pharmac is working hard to limit the impact on over 1 million Kiwis who currently take funded API Consumer Brands (API) medicines, following their announcement that they are leaving the New Zealand market.

API announced in July this year they are closing their Auckland manufacturing plant and withdrawing from the New Zealand pharmaceutical market in 2022/23. API supplies around 21 funded medicines in New Zealand, including treatments used to manage pain, epilepsy, ADHD, and skin irritations.

This week, Pharmac has signalled to pharmaceutical suppliers it is looking for new suppliers for medicines currently supplied by API. Pharmac is considering multiple options to secure products presently supplied by API. This may mean some of these medicines are included in Pharmac’s Annual Invitation to Tender which is due to be issued in November.

“We want to ensure, first and foremost, that patients can continue to access funded medicines. However, this is going to mean that some people will need to change treatments,” says Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams.

“We are working closely with suppliers, patient advocacy groups, healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to make any changes as easy as possible for patients. We are committed to ensuring people currently using API’s medicines know about any change before it happens,” says Lisa.

