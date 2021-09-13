Your official invite to support local – RSVP essential!

Press Release – Undertow Media

Date nights and reunions are back on the menu as Wellington’s favourite bars and restaurants reopen during level 2, offering the most fun you’ll have sitting down – but you’ll need to be quick!

Supporting local has never been more important and we have plenty of great options for doing so. Your favourite Welly watering holes are welcoming customers back with (socially distanced) open arms.

Take your pizza party offline at The Realm and enjoy two hours in a pop-up igloo! Ready and waiting, imbibe a drink on arrival before tucking into the best of Hataitai kai, with a sharing platter of chicken wings, halloumi skewers and onion rings to start, followed by all you can eat pizza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday* for $39pp.

A warm welcome back to Wellington on a Plate as ‘Johnny’s Diner’ is back in action, paying homage to the 50s American-style eatery with a decked-out diner offering, The Big John Burger. Get in quick and book this time-capsule in for some well-deserved wings and milkshakes, only around for a limited time at St Johns Bar & Eatery. Find your inner Irish by adding a shot of liquor to your milkshake. Bookings available daily*.

Ditch the house for a house vino at Jack Hackett’s and Four Kings. Grab the crew and tuck into a two-hour drinks package alongside the Hackett’s platter of onion rings, jalapeno bites, chicken wings, calamari and more. Bookings available daily* for a minimum of 8 at $49pp.

Cement some plans and swing into Wellington’s hidden cocktail hangout Concrete Bar to alleviate the lockdown blues. Get whiskey’d away into the Glenlivet Concrete Jungle with a wild cocktail on arrival, then a veritable feast of whipped garlic and olive tapenade, baked camembert, calamari, charred coconut cauliflower, fried chicken and beef kebabs. Available to book Monday through Friday at $49pp.

Catch up on goss with friends, family or colleagues over Dirty Little Secret’s chef’s choice platter and your pick of vino, bubbles, margaritas or an ice-cold lager. Minimum groups of 8 can book daily* from $59pp, for two hours of guaranteed good times.

Swap out the slippers for kicks, blow the dust off the GHD and head out for some well-deserved sustenance and socialising. You’ll need to be quick, though, and book ahead with 50 person limits at venues and strict safety measures to follow.

*select times available, check websites for more information

