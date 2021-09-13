Who Are You Letting Into Your Home?

Press Release – National Crime Check

Already a trusted third party crime check service in Australia, National Crime Check conducted some research through a third party to establish situations in which Kiwis would benefit from their offerings. The results established a gap in the market for both landlords and contractors working in private residences.

Households on average engage the services of one contractor each month, and 87% of people* would feel more at ease knowing that contractors entering their home had a police check. Obtaining a police check through National Crime Check is beneficial for contractors to offer peace of mind to those that use their services.

Beyond contractors, we also put a lot of trust into the people we choose to either live in our properties, and even who we decide to share a house with. As a landlord, National Crime Check provides a fast and efficient way to police check potential tenants. Less than 30% of tenants in rentals have been police checked* which can lead to preventable stress further down the track for property owners.

National Crime Check is now providing their services in New Zealand, which include expedited Ministry of Justice police checks, identity confirmation and biometric checks.

The process can be completed online without the need to print or post any components, and most checks are back within just 72 hours. As a Ministry of Justice priority partner users can have full confidence of obtaining an accredited police check.

“National Crime Check offers an effective way to make sure that you are in safe hands, whether that be with tradespeople and other services you are employing around your home, or to get an idea of a potential tenant or flatmate’s history,” says CEO of National Crime Check, Martin Lazarevic.

Uber and Uber Eats as well as other food delivery operators in New Zealand have already adopted National Crime Check’s screenings as part of their onboarding requirements.

“Safety is a top priority for Uber, that’s why we require all Uber and Uber Eats drivers to undergo background checks,” says Sarah Nader, ANZ Delivery Safety Lead, Uber. “In New Zealand, we partner with National Crime Check as our preferred supplier for background checks and have been impressed by the speed and service we have received while working with them.”

National Crime Check’s services are suitable for employers, landlords, contractors, and other parties that may require screening.

*According to an independent survey carried out by PureProfile of 1000 New Zealand respondents

