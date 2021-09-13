Party Direct launches new website

Press Release – Party Direct

Auckland’s party hire specialists, Party Direct, has recently launched a new website www.partydirect.co.nz to showcase their quality sound systems and party lighting hire, as well as their bespoke illuminated dance floors and karaoke machine hire packages. Locally owned and operated, Party Direct specialises in helping customers choose the right equipment and plan the perfect event with affordable party hire packages to fit every occasion, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events and custom themes.

Owners Gene and Niki bring their experience in the music industry and event planning to help their customers put on the best possible events across Auckland. From a small party at home, an outdoor wedding or a large corporate event, the team at Party Direct will ensure you get great value for money and go that extra step to ensure your event will be a success.

Five main services are covered on the website: sound & AV; lighting & effects; dance floors; karaoke; and party packages.

Sound System & AV Hire

Need a quality sound system for a large party or lectures in an auditorium? Talk to the highly experienced sound and event technicians to help you mix and match the quality of sound perfect for your venue. Party Direct offers top brand sound system & AV hire at the most affordable rates.

Lighting & Effects

Disco lighting, laser lights, black lights, and strobes can create a different vibe to a party. Get great value for money with the impressive selection of lighting and effects from Party Direct to help create the right mood for your event. Most of the lights just plug in and play, and they can provide stands for easy setup. To give your event that something extra, hire a smoke or bubble machine.

Dance Floors

Create maximum fun for your event with a top quality LED and DMX illuminated dance floor from Party Direct. With the largest range of light up dance floors for hire in Australasia, as well as standard wooden and vinyl options for a more classic feel, you can theme your dance floor to better suit your event.

Karaoke

For a memorable and fun-filled night, hire a quality karaoke machine from Party Direct. They have the latest karaoke equipment for events of all sizes and a wide selection of karaoke songs from modern hits to classic favourites. Offering great value for money, better sound and reliability, delivery, set-up and outstanding customer service throughout Auckland.

Party Packages

Save money and create memorable events with affordable party and wedding hire packages. If you’re planning a themed party, impress your guests with custom party lighting and dance floors to match. With a range of package options tailored to specific events, such as a small kids disco party at home, an outdoor wedding or a large corporate event, talk to the friendly team and find out which package is perfect for your event.

Party Direct makes magic moments happen for events and parties across Auckland.

For more information on the party equipment for hire by Party Direct, go to: www.partydirect.co.nz.

