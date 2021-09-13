Katana Technologies protects The Right Tool from Phishing and Spoofing attacks with a fully managed DMARC service

Press Release – Katana Technologies Limited

September 13, 2021 – Katana Technologies Limited, a solution provider that specializes in unique cutting-edge cybersecurity and Infosecurity technology has implemented domain-based message authentication, reporting, and conformance (DMARC) in a bid to protect customers from fake ‘the right tool’ phishing and spoofing attacks.

The partnership brings a higher level of trust and security trust for the organization that focuses on connecting small business owners with verified and reputable cloud experts, integrators, and advisers.

The brainchild of Alex Hamilton and Denym Bird, The Right Tool™ is aligned with the Small Business Digital Boost initiative, which seeks to support more small business owners to realise the benefits of digitising their business.

“Partnering with Katana on DMARC has been a lifesaver for The Right Tool, directories, and government-linked initiatives are often targeted by spammers and groups seeking to intimidate authoritative sources.” says Bird, “Steve has been incredibly helpful in making sure that The Right Tool remains a trustworthy authority online, and through email.”

“During the last month alone, the DMARC service protected The Right Tool at a 2:1 ratio. For every legitimate email sent, there were two domain spoofing attempts that were rejected outright”, says Steve Rielly, Founder of Katana Technologies.”The implementation of DMARC was simple and painless, with not a single valid email dropped or lost”.

“The fine-grain level of visibility and control we have with our DMARC managed service gives our customers absolute confidence in our ability to protect their brand and reputation to their customers and supply chain” says Rielly “All while remaining flexible enough for the organisation to grow without hindrance.”

For more information on the DMARC Managed Service, contact Katana Technologies at dmarc@katana-tech.com

About The Right Tool

The Right Tool is the brainchild of Alex Hamilton and Denym Bird. Alex and Denym have over six years of experience working in and running technology-focused businesses. Their most recent success was delivereat.co.nz – a directory of food merchants who were delivering during New Zealand’s initial COVID lockdown. The directory attracted over one million Kiwis to the platform over a four-week period and was acquired shortly after by digital ordering and online system Mobi2Go.

The Right Tool™ is aligned with the Small Business Digital Boost initiative, which seeks to support more small business owners to realise the benefits of digitising their business. Learn more about Digital Boost.

About Katana Technologies

Katana Technologies is the Cyber Security & Risk division of Katana Group Limited, a veteran in the IT industry. Katana Technologies brings unique solutions to New Zealand designed to provide organizations with unprecedented visibility and control of their infrastructure and intellectual property. Raising the bar for advanced IT security solutions, the Katana Technologies portfolio contains only solutions that are best in their class and visionaries in their field of expertise.

