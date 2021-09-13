COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
Cases Number of new community cases 33 Number of new cases identified at the border Three Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of …
Cases
Number of new community cases
33
Number of new cases identified at the border
Three
Location of new cases
Auckland
Location of community cases (total)
Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total)
955 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community
Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
13 (65%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked
32 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked
One of today’s cases *
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
928 (in current cluster)
Number of sub-clusters
Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital
21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland (7); Middlemore (10)
Cases in ICU or HDU
Four
Confirmed cases (total)
3,593 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021 **
Contacts
Number of contacts identified (total)
38,681
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
87%
Percentage with at least one test result
92%
Locations of interest
Locations of interest (total)
126 (as at 10am 13 September)
Tests
Number of tests (total)
3,148,945
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
8,657
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
12,443
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
4,250
Testing centres in Auckland
22
Wastewater
Wastewater detections
No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update
Vaccines administered to date (total)
4,325,490; 1st doses: 2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
33,866; 1st doses: 20,490; 2nd doses: 13,376
Mâori
1st doses: 265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017
Pacific Peoples
1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses: 88,493
NZ COVID-19 tracer
Registered users (total)
3,209,541
Poster scans (total)
354,094,377
Manual diary entries (total)
16,130,697
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
2,200,284
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 7 / routine
|Auckland
|7 September
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|7 September
|Sweden
|Denmark and United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.
** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.
Testing reminder
Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.
We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.
