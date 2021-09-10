Years of Experience Using the Right Building Methods

Press Release – Build2 Construction

As the years go by, technology and innovations across the world are introduced at an exponential rate. Long gone are the days of businesses being able to rest on their laurels without any intention of evolving with the times. This is what has allowed Build2 to grow so successfully over years, we have strong foundational knowledge around our craft, while simultaneously recognising when innovations in the construction sector can benefit our customers. Build2 has always stayed on the forefront of industry leading innovations, and is never afraid to learn and adapt our methodologies to always being able to offer the best results for the projects we work on.

We combine the wisdom of years experience with a passion for innovation to offer premium building and foundational services.

Our experience comes from working through the entire process, from start to finish, to gain intimate understanding of every step. This creates a synergistic approach to our work, as we know how to project every detail and nuance through every step of the build process. For instance, our retaining wall services extend far past just putting up the wall. Our experience allows us to start with the client all the way back at the design stage, to meticulously plan and figure out the best solution for their retaining wall requirements. This planning can only ever be informed by having the experience of knowing what works and what doesn’t. We can create beautiful designs that address our customers’ needs because we know how to translate it into the next stage, the earthmoving, because we understand and can perform this step too. Finally, the construction of the final project is where everything comes together to exceed our clients expectations.

By having experience and mastery in every step of the building process Build2 can add form, function as well as style to every retaining wall we construct. Couple this with us never shying away from more complex methods that many companies would turn down. We aren’t afraid of breaking the mould of your classic timber frame retaining wall. If the job is better suited for a brick, keystone or concrete retaining wall, Build2 has the confidence to make it happen… all while providing the project management expertise to ensure that the job is done efficiently and to the highest quality standards in the industry.

And when it comes to riding the wave of future technologies, Build2’s willingness to learn and master new methods could not be more apparent than our foundation service offerings. The construction sector can be hesitant in allowing itself to evolve, often having a “if it isn’t broke, then don’t fix it” approach. Build2 understands having honed in knowledge and skills to provide the tried and true fundamentals of building foundations, but being armed with this knowledge has allowed us to see all the exciting opportunities that are offered from emerging methods and technologies. Faster build times, lower environmental impact, improved structural integrity, and healthier homes.

Our latest addition to our methodology repertoire is MAxRaft foundations. These foundation slabs were designed and developed to provide insulation for your home from the foundation up. There has long been a need for New Zealand homes to take insulation more seriously, as doing so creates homes that are not only more comfortable to live in, but are resistant to mould growth and therefore a healthier environment to reside in. To achieve this, MaxRaft slabs are made from thermally broken concrete that is fully insulated. This results in stable temperatures within homes when compared to the temperature fluctuations caused by traditional methods. Not only does this lead to a more comfortable home to live in, the energy savings generated from being able to efficiently control your climate results in significant financial savings in the long run. Future-proofing your home right from the foundations is an incredible opportunity for new builds.

Another innovation in concrete foundation technologies is XPod, the next evolution of the original engineering marvel RibRaft. XPod is made from recycled materials and likewise are 100% recyclable, resulting in zero landfill waste. This pod based foundation system is highly effective on expandable soils. Furthermore, the pods are stackable, meaning a 180m2 foundation can be transported on a single axle trailer. From here the installation is efficient, as each pod only weighs 3kg, meaning that they can be placed in their positions quickly and efficiently. This means that it is now possible to have environmentally friendly foundations with quick build times, completely revolutionising the industry’s approach to new builds.

MaxRaft, RibRaft and XPod are all systems that leave a superior environmental footprint, have unique benefits, all while never compromising on the strength and quality of your foundations. It’s hard to argue with these systems, especially when the faster build times are added into the equation. This is why Build2 continues to be a scholar in the construction industry, because we are genuinely excited to offer these innovations to our customers. We have done our due diligence over the years in being able to spot technologies that are revolutionary, and will continue to use our experience to seek out the best services the industry has.

Let Build2 lead your next project to success, whether it involves the construction of retaining walls, building services, or laying foundations, by tapping into our wealth of knowledge we have accumulated over the years. There is a reason our business has continued to grow over the years, we take the time to listen to your requirements and offer the very best advice to fulfil them from a range of innovative methodologies. For more information and to book a free consultation, get in contact with Build2 today

