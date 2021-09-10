Pfizer NZ Statement on Supply

Press Release – Pfizer

Pfizer is committed to equitable access that will give all people access to a vaccine. Pfizer NZ entered into an initial agreement with the Government to supply 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on 22 December 2020 and entered into …Pfizer is committed to equitable access that will give all people access to a vaccine. Pfizer NZ entered into an initial agreement with the Government to supply 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on 22 December 2020 and entered into an additional agreement for 8.5 million on 5 March 2021. Pfizer is committed to delivering thedoses over2021 in accordance with the Agreement. We continue to meet our contractual commitments to the Government in every respect.

Our discussions with the Government are confidential, however the supply of vaccine in New Zealand was developed following consultation with the New Zealand Government and each agreement was based on the availability of doses and earliest schedule that could be provided at that time. The roll out of the vaccination program including the management of inventory is the responsibility of the Government. We continue to work closely with the Government to support their program and support any additional requests where possible.

