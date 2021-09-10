Press Release – Ministry of Social Development

While Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland continues to bring uncertainty, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is supporting employers to fill 300 plus jobs that are available right now for job seekers in the Auckland area



MSD has 500+ jobs in Akl region ready to be filled, 300+ even during level 4

While Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland continues to bring uncertainty, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is supporting employers to fill 300 plus jobs that are available right now for job seekers in the Auckland area.

These are jobs that can be filled right now at Alert Level 4.

Auckland Central Regional Commissioner Mark Goldsmith said the jobs were a positive reality amidst the many challenges of being in Alert Level 4.

“Since level 4 lockdown, our MSD employment teams have been working hard and the Auckland team have placed 454 clients into employment, across construction, admin support services, retail and manufacturing.

“The team has done an exceptional job stepping up to the plate working across 7 days to ensure that New Zealanders are supported during this period of Covid.

Right now, there’s over 300 jobs ready to be filled at level 4, and another 250 odd jobs to be filled when alert levels shift. We’re working with employers and getting job seekers into jobs.”

Jobs that are ready to be filled now during level 4 are primarily across security, seasonal agriculture, business support, customer services and transport.

If you are a job seeker interested in applying for one of these vacancies, contact 0800 779 009.

Employer Support

There’s other support that the Ministry of Social Development can provide too.

MSD also has support mechanisms in place for employers with wage subsidies, Covid-19 leave support schemes, Covid-19 short term absence payment, and employment support.

Wage subsidy support has extended to echo the extended lock-down period with applications opened on Friday 3 September for a second round of payment.

Are you an employer who needs staff now? MSD can also help you; we have an employment line (0800 778 008) which you can call and our team can help you out.

Reduced hours

If people are facing reduced hours during this lockdown, MSD may be able to help with some essential costs such as: food, accommodation costs (rent, mortgage, board), power, gas and water bills or heating, medical and dental costs.

Get an instant answer on whether you may be eligible for any of the above products and services at check.msd.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url