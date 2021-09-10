COVID-19 & vaccination update 10 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
10 September Cases Number of new community cases 11 Number of new cases identified at the border Six Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington …
10 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|11
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Six
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (9 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|879 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|One (8%) of yesterday’s 13 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|12 (92%) of yesterday’s 13 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|Five of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Six of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|850 (in current cluster) (29 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|27 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (11); Auckland (11)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,510 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|136 out of 1,692 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,061
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|92%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|127 (as at 10am 10 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,114,087
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|14,181
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|7,974
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|11,035
|Testing centres in Auckland
|23
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,163,418; 1st doses: 2,758,597; 2nd doses: 1,404,821
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|61,574; 1st doses: 46,070; 2nd doses: 15,504
|Māori
|1st doses: 255,691; 2nd doses: 123,473
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 163,065; 2nd doses: 83,933
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,193,338
|Poster scans (total)
|347,007,730
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,873,043
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,548,509
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Iran
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|Greece
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|Maldives
|UAE / Malaysia
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|India
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|4 September
|Greece
|UAE / Malaysia
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Fiji
|Direct
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
|Full travel history to be confirmed
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
