COVID-19 & vaccination update 10 September

Cases Number of new community cases 11 Number of new cases identified at the border Six Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (9 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 879 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community One (8%) of yesterday’s 13 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 12 (92%) of yesterday’s 13 cases Cases epidemiologically linked Five of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Six of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 850 (in current cluster) (29 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 27 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (11); Auckland (11) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,510 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 136 out of 1,692 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,061 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 92% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 127 (as at 10am 10 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,114,087 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,181 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,974 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 11,035 Testing centres in Auckland 23 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,163,418; 1st doses: 2,758,597; 2nd doses: 1,404,821 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 61,574; 1st doses: 46,070; 2nd doses: 15,504 Māori 1st doses: 255,691; 2nd doses: 123,473 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 163,065; 2nd doses: 83,933 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,193,338 Poster scans (total) 347,007,730 Manual diary entries (total) 15,873,043 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,548,509

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Iran Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 4 September Greece Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 4 September Maldives UAE / Malaysia Day 3 / routine Auckland 4 September Serbia and Montenegro Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 4 September India Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland 4 September Greece UAE / Malaysia Day 3 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Fiji Direct Day 0 / routine Auckland Full travel history to be confirmed Day 0 / routine Auckland

