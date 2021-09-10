Border crossings down as Trans-Tasman travel bubble deflates

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Arrivals and departures across the New Zealand border fell in July 2021 from the previous two months, due to ongoing interruptions to two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia, Stats NZ said today.

Total movements across the New Zealand border in July 2021 were 147,900. This is down from 189,500 in May 2021 and 175,500 in June 2021.

