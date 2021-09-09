Supporting Kiwis in Need Over Lockdown

Press Release – NZ Premium Foods

Income completely stopped for NZ Premium Foods when the country went into a snap lockdown on 17 August. But that is not stopping them from helping Kiwis in their local area who are in dire straits.

It would have been easy to give in to despair when New Zealand’s snap lockdown immediately stopped the company from making any sales at all. Instead, NZ Premium Foods rallied to help Kiwis in need.

The company didn’t just continue with financial donations to Tuakau and Mangere Budgeting Service. Owner Rachael Speedy personally prepared and delivered food to the charity, who passed it on to desperate families in her local area.

When the charity’s CEO Darryl Evans contacted Speedy explaining that demand for food parcels was growing by the day, Speedy jumped into action. In addition to her personal effort, she immediately reached out to other food companies to ask if they would join her in helping Kiwis in need.

“We might not have any business right now, but there are so many people worse off than us. Some right here in my local area cannot afford food or rent right now.” Speedy explained. “Some are in dire need. Our chips might be down, but there are always ways we can help people that need it. Even little things, like making a few meals, donating money or food, can make a huge difference to a struggling family.”

NZ Premium Foods was established in 2008 to supply the foodservice and manufacturing sectors with premium local food. Their iconic brand foodies for food lovers has achieved local and international recognition for supreme quality and freshness. The company offers a range of premium products, including:

foodies cold pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

foodies Premium New Zealand Organic Flaky Sea Salt

foodies edible native botanicals such as Horopito, Pikopiko, Kawakawa, Kumarahou, and Manuka

foodies edible Rice Straws

