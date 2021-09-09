Employment indicators: Weekly as at 6 September 2021

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 1 August 2021:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,299,200 total paid jobs (up 23,800 or 1.05 percent) 100,340 paid jobs in primary industries (up 870 or 0.87 percent) 431,210 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 420 or 0.10 percent) 1,705,560 paid jobs in services industries (up 20,840 or 1.24 percent) 62,090 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,680 or 2.78 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,097.14 (down $8.63 or 0.78 percent).



