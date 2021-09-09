Employment indicators: Weekly as at 6 September 2021
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 1 August 2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
- 2,299,200 total paid jobs (up 23,800 or 1.05 percent)
- 100,340 paid jobs in primary industries (up 870 or 0.87 percent)
- 431,210 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 420 or 0.10 percent)
- 1,705,560 paid jobs in services industries (up 20,840 or 1.24 percent)
- 62,090 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,680 or 2.78 percent)
- the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,097.14 (down $8.63 or 0.78 percent).
