COVID-19 & vaccination update 9 September

September 9, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

9 September Cases Number of new community cases 13 * Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two plus three historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 851 (256 of whom have recovered); …
9 September

Cases   
Number of new community cases  13 * 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Five (two plus three historical) 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 851 (256 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (nine of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  868 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  Seven of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Six of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  838 (in current cluster) (30 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  31 (total): North Shore (6); Auckland (13); Middlemore (12) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Five 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,491 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  134 out of 1,673 since 1 Jan 2021 ** 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  38,126 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  87% 
Percentage with at least one test result  92% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  122 (as at 10am 5 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,100,261 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  17,684 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  10,856 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  8,472 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,100,658; 1st doses: 2,711,485; 2nd doses: 1,389,172 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  66,935; 1st doses: 48,491; 2nd doses: 18,444 
Mâori  1st doses: 250,521; 2nd doses: 122,266 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 159,836; 2nd doses: 83,252 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,183,822 
Poster scans (total)  344,396,830 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,772,051 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  1,624,160

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  United Arab Emirates  Direct  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
6 September  Full travel history to be determined  Full travel history to be determined  Day 0 / routine  Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
25 August  South Africa  Qatar and Australia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
2 September  Sri Lanka  Qatar and Australia  Day 1 / routine  Auckland 
2 September  Qatar  Direct  Day 0 / routine  Auckland

*Today’s community case total includes a case we reported on Tuesday as one that was yet to be classified. It has now been classified as a community case.

**There’s a total of four historical cases to report today – the fourth is a previously reported community case which has been reclassified.

