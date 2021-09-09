Construction job numbers on the rise

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors.

Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors.

The largest increase came from the construction industry, where filled jobs rose 2.2 percent or approximately 3,700 jobs from the March 2021 quarter.

