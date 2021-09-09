Connexis Experience Key in the Future of Industry Training

Press Release – Connexis

Important knowledge and experience of infrastructure industry training will be present in the leadership team of the new Waihanga Ara Rau Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council (WDC).

Connexis General Manager Learning Solutions Mike Grumball has been named as one of a new team of four Waihanga Ara Rau General Managers.

Workforce Development Councils are being established through the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE) and will come into effect on 4 October 2021. They will set standards, develop qualifications and shape the curriculum of vocational education to ensure it meets their industries’ needs.

Director of Connexis, a business division of Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), Kaarin Gaukrodger says: “It’s great to see the talent and expertise of a Connexis manager being recognised as a valued asset to the newly formed WDC.

“This is an important step for the infrastructure industry, with the Waihanga Ara Rau leadership driving the development of skill standards to deliver a skilled workforce to build and maintain New Zealand’s infrastructure within this changing environment.”

Mike Grumball has a long history with vocational education, having started his journey at the Southern Institute of Technology back in 1995. He has been working within the industry training sector since 2015.

Mike credits his years at Connexis with giving him important senior management and leadership experience. He says he looks forward to being involved in the setup of Waihanga Ara Rau and will use his new position to be a strong voice for industry.

Mike will remain in his role at Connexis until 8 October, when Paul Mitchell, currently Connexis’ Programme Manager – RoVE Transition, will step in as acting GM Learning Solutions.

Paul comes with 20 years of experience in industry training and has worked at Connexis since 2015 in various senior leadership roles. Before Connexis, Paul was at the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO). Connexis will be recruiting for a permanent replacement soon.

The other three newly appointed General Managers of Waihanga Ara Rau are:

Catriona Petrie, General Manager Qualifications System Product

Mark Williams, General Manager Strategy and Insights

Vanessa Delegat, General Manager Equity and Partnerships

Waihanga Ara Rau covers the four infrastructure sectors of Civil, Energy, Telecommunications, and Water, as well as building and construction.

