Air NZ launches temporary Wellington – Kerikeri services

Air New Zealand has added an additional daily service between Kerikeri and Wellington to help connect Northland to the rest of the country.

The airline will run a direct daily service between Kerikeri and the capital using its Q300 turboprop fleet, which will be in addition to the daily service currently operating between Auckland and Whangarei.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that while Auckland is at Alert Level 3 and above, these services will operate to enable a direct link to Northland from another port.

“We want to help keep our northern neighbours connected to the rest of the country. With transit rules through different Alert Level regions limiting domestic leisure travel, this service will go a long way in supporting Northland and its local economy and community.

“At this stage, the flights are available from 13 September through to 21 September. We will of course look to extend this should Auckland stay in Alert Level 3 or above for longer.”

Northland Mayor John Carter says “we are delighted that Air New Zealand is connecting the Far North and Northland with the rest of New Zealand by setting up a temporary flight between Kerikeri and Wellington. This means that people will be able to travel safely between Alert Levels two regions.

“We look forward to visitors from across the nation coming north to enjoy our hospitality which of course will help our businesses and as a consequence, will benefit all Northlanders.”

The schedule for the Wellington – Kerikeri flights between 13 September – 21 September is as follows:

Departure Arrival Wellington 10:30am 12:10pm Kerikeri 13:15pm 14:55pm

