Winton Police seek information following truck crash
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police investigating a truck crash in Browns on Monday are appealing to the
public for information.
The tanker struck powerlines and rolled at the intersection of Norman Rd and
State Highway 96 about 4.40pm on Monday the 6th of September 2021.
Police believe the driver of a white and red truck, seen travelling
northbound on SH96 between 4.30-4.40pm, may be able to assist with enquiries.
The driver of that truck or anyone else with information that may assist
Police is urged to call 105 and ask to be put in touch with Constable McLardy
at Winton Police.
