COVID-19 & vaccination update 8 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

8 September Cases Number of new community cases 15 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 838 (210 of whom have recovered); Wellington …

8 September

Cases Number of new community cases 15 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 838 (210 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) *855 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 13 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 830 (in current cluster) (25 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 371; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 37 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (14); Auckland (15) Cases in ICU or HDU Six Confirmed cases (total) 3,473 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 130 out of 1,655 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,018 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 91% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 5 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,082,577 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 13,230 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,566 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 10,855 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,032,710; 1st doses: 2,662,131; 2nd doses: 1,370,579 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 72,893; 1st doses: 49,594; 2nd doses: 23,299 Māori 1st doses: 245,139; 2nd doses: 120,907 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 157,145; 2nd doses: 82,434 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,169,906 Poster scans (total) 341,866,852 Manual diary entries (total) 15,654,896 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,018,481

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

*A previously reported community case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of cases associated with this outbreak has increased by 14 since yesterday.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Philippines Singapore Day 1 / routine Rotorua

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url