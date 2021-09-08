Business Scoop
Network

COVID-19 & vaccination update 8 September

September 8, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

8 September Cases Number of new community cases 15 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 838 (210 of whom have recovered); Wellington …
8 September 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  15 
Number of new cases identified at the border  One 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 838 (210 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  *855 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  13 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Two of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  830 (in current cluster) (25 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 371; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  37 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (14); Auckland (15) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Six 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,473 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  130 out of 1,655 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  38,018 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  87% 
Percentage with at least one test result  91% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  126 (as at 10am 5 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,082,577 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  13,230 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  8,566 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  10,855 
Testing centres in Auckland  21 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,032,710; 1st doses: 2,662,131; 2nd doses: 1,370,579 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  72,893; 1st doses: 49,594; 2nd doses: 23,299 
Māori  1st doses: 245,139; 2nd doses: 120,907 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 157,145; 2nd doses: 82,434 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,169,906 
Poster scans (total)  341,866,852 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,654,896 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  1,018,481

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

*A previously reported community case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of cases associated with this outbreak has increased by 14 since yesterday.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  Philippines  Singapore  Day 1 / routine  Rotorua

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: