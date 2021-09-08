2degrees boosts business capability with SD-WAN solution

Press Release – 2 Degrees Mobile

2degrees has launched Insight Network, a competitive offering in the SD-WAN (software defined network) market to help businesses lower their operating costs by providing network control, visibility, and cloud enablement in one easy to use product. Partnering …

2degrees has launched Insight Network, a competitive offering in the SD-WAN (software defined network) market to help businesses lower their operating costs by providing network control, visibility, and cloud enablement in one easy to use product.

Partnering with Fortinet, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, 2degrees’ Insight Network simplifies the management and operation of a business’ Wide Area Network, acting as an efficient and secure internet-based network.

Chief Business Officer Andrew Fairgray says, “We’re excited to have launched Insight Network for business customers. This newest offering strengthens 2degrees’ product suite, as we continue to deliver solutions Kiwi businesses want and need.

“Insight Network is all about giving our customers more options for how they manage their business and the tools to enhance operational efficiency, network flexibility and security.”

Cloud-ready Insight Network offers customers security options that increases data safety, business insights, network visibility, application prioritisation, control, and extensive security options. Insight Network also offers customers the possibility to extend their WANs to their employee’s homes, bringing this into their corporate network with all the certainty that enables. A particularly useful feature while so many of us are working from home.

Insight Network starts at $145/m per site for a basic package, which includes a Smart Fibre 100/100Mbps connection and Unlimited data.

“When business customers partner with 2degrees, they know we will continue to innovate to provide them with products and services which help them do business better. Our solutions are fully scalable according to business size, and different options are tailored to specific business needs,” added Andrew Fairgray. “It’s all part of the way we continue to fight for fair for Kiwi businesses.”

Check out the 2degrees website for more.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url