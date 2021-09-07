SmartRV responds to a changed travel market

Press Release – Wilderness Motorhome Sales

Back in 2014, when Wilderness acquired SmartRV, the world was a very different place. But while the Kiwi traveller’s playground might have shrunk recently, the national spirit of adventure hasn’t. New Zealanders are now looking for new adventures, a trend which has driven a rise in motorhome sales at SmartRV.

That’s why the company felt the time was right to bring SmartRV more firmly into the Wilderness family, with a rebrand to Wilderness Motorhome Sales. Like its counterpart, Wilderness Rentals, the sales side of the business will actively promote the value of seeking out truly remarkable experiences right here on home soil, helping Kiwis to get lost in the moment whenever the mood takes them.

Wilderness Motorhome Sales will launch a new logo, website and brand tone on 1st September – but behind the scenes it will be business as usual. Says Wilderness founder John Managh, “Wilderness has always been about helping travellers get comfy outside their comfort zone. But now we’re on a mission to tempt Kiwis off the beaten track in their own backyard – not just on a holiday, but as a way of life.”

Wilderness is a family business built on shared values, experiences, attitudes and aspirations. “The Wilderness Way” is a founding principle that applies to the company’s team and customers even today. For sixteen years, Wilderness has lived a commitment to customer comfort, from a dedicated helpline to reliable vehicles and premium fit-outs. It’s all about giving travellers the confidence to ditch the map and get off the beaten track.

