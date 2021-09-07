PwC partners with GirlBoss to ignite future careers in tech

Press Release – PwC

PwC New Zealand is proud to partner with GirlBoss New Zealand to support ambitious young women in pursuit of careers in digital technology, transformation and innovation.

The collaboration reflects PwC’s commitment to diversity and inclusion – in particular gender diversity, ethnic diversity and diverse career paths. The firm is focused on attracting and encouraging people with unique experiences, to challenge the status quo and solve problems through innovative thinking.

This partnership will see PwC offer training and placements for young women to work with new and emerging technologies, and engage with solutions and systems designed for their future.

GirlBoss New Zealand is a community of 13,500 trailblazing young women united by a mission – to close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, maths, leadership and entrepreneurship. It’s programmes have been implemented in over 100 secondary schools across New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands.

GirlBoss founder and CEO Alexia Hilbertidou says, “I’m delighted to be partnering with PwC New Zealand, helping talented young females kick start their careers in technology with a leading employer.”

PwC Technology Alliance Leader and Ignite Sponsor Tracy Taylor says that the collaboration is an important opportunity for PwC to grow and nurture talent for the digital future.

“By working with GirlBoss New Zealand we hope to inspire young women into careers they may not have previously thought possible, and open the door for a diverse range of perspectives and skills that we need to better serve our clients and their communities in the long-term.”

Together, PwC and GirlBoss are offering talented young Kiwis the opportunity to create their careers in a different way through the PwC Ignite Apprenticeship programme. Over the 12-month programme, apprentices are guided and supported by technology industry experts from both PwC and our Alliance & Industry Partners.

“We’ve designed the programme for the talent of tomorrow, where people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including Māori and Pasifika, join us to learn on the job, build relationships and challenge themselves,” says PwC Consulting Partner Dr Monique Faleafa.

GirlBoss member Shekhinahglory Laulala is among PwC’s first Ignite cohort currently building a range of skills in business and technology focused on our Microsoft Alliance.

“I feel so grateful to have found the Ignite programme through the GirlBoss network. As someone without a university degree, PwC has opened so many doors for me professionally and given me a new-found confidence in my own abilities. I love working in an organisation and industry where the true limit is in one’s creativity and imagination,” says Laulala.

Find out more about the PwC Ignite Apprenticeship programme here.

