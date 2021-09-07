Partial closure on Auckland Harbour Bridge for resurfacing

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the southbound clip-on lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, including the Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will be closed from 3pm to 3am this Thursday September 9, in order to make the road safer. The closure …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the southbound clip-on lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, including the Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will be closed from 3pm to 3am this Thursday September 9, in order to make the road safer.

The closure is needed to carry out resurfacing work and while Waka Kotahi would normally do this entirely at night to mitigate disruption, the day shift working hours allow for the curing time required by the special product being used.

The bridge will remain in a 4×4 configuration during this time, allowing motorists to continue travel over the bridge using the two central southbound lanes.

Road users are advised to follow all electronic signage.

A detour route will be available via Fanshawe St. (Route attached)

With Auckland under current alert level 4 restrictions, the impact to road users is expected to be minimal, but motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url