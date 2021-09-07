PallyCon Adds A Powerful Anti-piracy Solution To Trace Illegal Content Leak Sources On OTT Platforms

Press Release – ACN Newswire

PallyCon , a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy solution for the OTT platforms. The solution tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source …

PallyCon, a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy solution for the OTT platforms. The solution tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source of the illicit content generator.

The Anti-piracy solution supported by forensic watermarking integration globally monitors content leakage. It issues a DMCA Takedown Notice to the pirated website before eliminating unlawful content from the site.

PallyCon’s forensic watermarking integrated system intelligently crawls and detects hundreds of illicit pirated links over the internet. It takes down the same while providing customers with the choice to detect the source of piracy

Features of powerful Anti-piracy solution –

24×7 Fully Automated service for monitoring

Global Coverage (for crawling, Detection & Takedown)

Automated and manual takedown service

Pre-integrated with PallyCon Forensic Watermarking

Unique identification of piracy source

Suitable for VOD content

Expressing his views on the launch, Mr James Ahn, Founder & CEO of INKA ENTWORKS, said that producing premium content requires effort, time, and money. Illegal content copy leads to massive losses to producers and diminishes the charm of new movie releases or any creative content produced.

PallyCon can now safeguard and enable content production houses and content studios to fearlessly produce and distribute content safely by adding an anti-piracy solution to the digital arsenal.

The Anti-piracy solution is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url