Ngāi Tahu Holdings appoints Chief Executive

Ngi Tahu Holdings Chief Operating Officer and former Ngi Tahu Seafood Chair, Craig Ellison (Ngi Tahu) has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Ngi Tahu Holdings for a period of 10 months.Ngāi Tahu Holdings Chief Operating Officer and former Ngāi Tahu Seafood Chair, Craig Ellison (Ngāi Tahu) has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Ngāi Tahu Holdings for a period of 10 months.

He will begin in the role on 1 December 2021.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chair Mark Tume made the announcement today.

Ellison’s appointment comes as Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ current Chief Executive Mike Pohio moves into the Ngāi Tahu Holdings Board Chair role.

Formerly a professional director, Ellison stepped away from a full governance portfolio to take up a fixed term role of Chief Operating Officer in 2020.

“I feel being able to step up and do this work for my iwi is a great privilege especially during such a crucial period of time,” he says.

“I will be drawing on my extensive governance experience, as well as my time as Chief Operating Officer and am committed to growing the success story of Ngāi Tahu Holdings,” Ellison says.

Tume says the Board is pleased to be drawing on Ellison’s expertise at this time of global economic uncertainty and volatility. He has been one of the key figures in securing a turnaround for Ngāi Tahu Holdings over the past year and his skills and well-demonstrated leadership will be an asset in the CE role.

“Bringing Craig to the role of Chief Executive means that we have an experienced leader in Holdings who has already demonstrated skill and commitment to steering the organisation onward and upward.”

