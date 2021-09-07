Flooding creates perfect storm for some Marlborough business

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

The July 17 weather event has created complex challenges for some businesses in Marlborough.

Determining just how many have been affected is one of the goals of a ‘flooding economic recovery group’ recently established by the Marlborough District Council. Economic Development Manager Neil Henry said the group had been convened to discuss the impact of the flooding on businesses in the region and met for the first time late last week.

“The purpose of the group is to capture the current and future impact of the flooding on businesses. We want to raise awareness of these impacts and provide some ideas on potential solutions to government and other organisations,” he said. “The group will also advocate for these solutions to be funded and implemented as soon as possible. We want practical solutions that can help address the problems.”

Businesses from the community, local and Central Government representatives and business support organisations are represented on the flooding economic recovery group.

Mr Henry said information would be captured from the wider community via a survey and discussions with stakeholders and those affected.

“We need as much information as we can gather to build a picture of who is affected, how badly and where help is most needed,” he said. He encouraged any business affected by the July 17 storm event to complete the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PostStormRecovery

The Council has also committed immediate funds to help eligible businesses access free or subsidised business support and advice from local business advisors. The subsidy is for up to $500 per business to pay for specialist business advice delivered via the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce and Business Trust Marlborough.

Funding is limited so interested businesses should respond as soon as they can. Contact Alistair Schorn at Marlborough Chamber of Commerce to access the support on alistair@marlboroughchamber.nz or fill in the following business support request form here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/DGBJFVL

For more information if you are a flood affected business please contact Economic Development Manager Neil Henry for more information on neil.henry@marlborough.govt.nz

Further Information

Anyone with welfare needs associated with the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

Those needing a Convoy Pass for Queen Charlotte Drive should go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am – 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

For more information about essential activities under Alert Level 3, please visit covid19.govt.nz

