Ashburton Dad scratches his way to a new Ford on Fathers Day

Press Release – Lotto New Zealand

An Ashburton man had a Fathers Day to remember after he scratched his way to a brand new Ford Ranger on a Truckloads of Ford Rangers Instant Kiwi ticket. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was enjoying a relaxing Sunday morning complete …

An Ashburton man had a Father’s Day to remember after he scratched his way to a brand new Ford Ranger on a ‘Truckloads of Ford Rangers’ Instant Kiwi ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was enjoying a relaxing Sunday morning complete with a big cooked breakfast to celebrate Father’s Day when the family gave him his present.

“Not only did the kids cook breakfast, but they gave me a pair of new shoes so I was feeling pretty spoilt. That’s when my wife handed me a card, which had a couple of Instant Kiwi scratchies tucked inside,” said the man.

“After lots of hugs with the kids, I sat down to scratch the tickets. The last ticket I scratched was the Ford Ranger Instant Kiwi – and when I got to the very last line that I noticed I had three Ford symbols on one line.”

It was then that the Ashburton dad realised just how much luckier his Father’s Day had become.

“I showed the scratchie to my wife right away and asked her to double check it for me – I didn’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” said the man.

“She sprung into action, opened up the Lotto NZ App on her phone and scanned the ticket – all of a sudden ‘Major Prize Winner’ appeared on the screen. We were in complete disbelief, so we bundled the kids into the car and went straight to the local Lotto shop,” said the man.

With his family waiting outside the Lotto shop due of social distancing rules, the man went inside and confirmed he really had won a brand new Ford Ranger.

“Although we didn’t all go into the shop together, my family could see me through the door of the shop. When the Lotto operator confirmed that my ticket was a winner, we all started jumping up and down with excitement – inside and outside the shop. It was such a cool moment,” said the man.

After heading home with his family, the man spent the rest of the day enjoying time with his wife and children, still buzzing on the excitement of winning an Instant Kiwi prize.

“I couldn’t believe my luck – I can still hardly believe it to be honest. It certainly was a Father’s Day I’ll never forget!”

The winning$5 ‘Truckloads of Ford Rangers’ Instant Kiwi ticket was sold at Allenton Foodmarket in Ashburton. Two top prizes have been claimed on this ticket, with eight still to be won.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url