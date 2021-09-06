Why you need to get your upholstery commercially cleaned

Press Release – EcoSan

The average couch sees a lot of action. Dirt, dust, and dander transfer from pets, the air around us, and people themselves. Soiling transfers from our hands and clothes, but there’s also a less visible factor: perspiration. Human sweat is mildly acidic, which is good on our skin but not so great for upholstery. Combined with sunlight, acidic perspiration transferred to your furnishings accelerates the fading of textile dyes.

Steam cleaning your lounge suite easily removes the build-up of soiling, both superficial and ground-in. As a result, upholstery is left brighter, fresher, and best of all, sanitary – potential germs can’t survive the temperatures reached in commercial steam clean.

