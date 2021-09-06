Raumati Village gets set to maximise opportunities

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is working in partnership with the Raumati Village business community to explore how the area can further strengthen its offering as the district prepares for the opening of Transmission Gully and PP2Ō and continues to experience steady residential growth.

Economic Development Manager, Mark Ward, says we have a diverse and thriving business community in Kāpiti, and we want to see that continue.

“The Council has engaged town centre strategists, First Retail Group, to explore opportunities and co-create a strategy with businesses and other stakeholders in the Raumati Village area to help them realise the benefits created by increased connectivity and continued residential growth.

“It is anticipated that the learnings from this project will help guide future initiatives for other centres.”

First Retail Group Managing Director, Chris Wilkinson, spoke earlier this year at a Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce event and has had a long association with the area.

Mr Wilkinson says Raumati is one of the most unique and traditional villages in the Wellington region.

“It has a strong representation of independent retail, hospitality and services, sitting right in the heart of the Raumati community, in a characterful environment.

“What differentiates Raumati from other local centres is its boutique clothing, homeware, artisan food and wellness stores. It’s as much of a destination to treat yourself and your friends, as it is a convenient place to stop by and shop for your daily needs,” he says.

Bede Laracy, local Raumati Village retailer and champion for the area’s potential, says the Village has continued to benefit from an increase in flexible working and a greater lifestyle focus that has stemmed from the first COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’re seeing more people staying longer up the Coast, people travelling less, and lots of new residents. They’re all drawn to the relaxed atmosphere and shared values this community is built around.”

Mr Ward says while the project is still at an early stage, initial findings suggest there is a strong opportunity to tell the story of the Village in a new way and to encourage people from across the district to ‘re-discover Raumati’.

“Having fresh eyes on the potential for the area and our need to better engage residents with the unique and special assets we’ve already got has already been invaluable and we look forward to seeing this work progress over the next few months.”

