COVID-19 & vaccination update 6 September

September 6, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

6 September 2021 Cases Number of new community cases 20 Number of new cases identified at the border Three (and one historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 804 (114 of whom …

6 September 2021 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  20 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Three (and one historical) 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 804 (114 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  821 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  15 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Five of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  788 (in current cluster) (33 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 363; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  40 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14) 
Cases in ICU or HDU 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,436 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  129 out of 1,618 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  38,058* 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  86% 
Percentage with at least one test result  91% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  122 (as at 10am 6 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,062,093 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  4,750 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  2,088 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,488 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours. 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  3,890,178; 1st doses: 2,564,936; 2nd doses: 1,325,242 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  38,710; 1st doses: 26,738; 2nd doses: 11,972 
Mâori  1st doses: 234,863; 2nd doses: 117,211 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses:151,365; 2nd doses: 80,265 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,151,533 
Poster scans (total)  339,584,762 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,459,174 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  852,546

*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
1 September  Serbia and Montenegro  United Arab Emirates  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
1 September  Serbia and Montenegro  United Arab Emirates  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
2 September  United Kingdom  Singapore  Day 1 / routine  Auckland

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 August  Afghanistan  United Arab Emirates  Day 3 / routine  Auckland

