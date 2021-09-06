COVID-19 & vaccination update 6 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
6 September 2021 Cases Number of new community cases 20 Number of new cases identified at the border Three (and one historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 804 (114 of whom …
6 September 2021
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|20
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Three (and one historical)
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 804 (114 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|821 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|15 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Five of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|788 (in current cluster) (33 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 363; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|40 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|6
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,436 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|129 out of 1,618 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,058*
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|86%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|91%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|122 (as at 10am 6 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,062,093
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|4,750
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|2,088
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,488
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|3,890,178; 1st doses: 2,564,936; 2nd doses: 1,325,242
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|38,710; 1st doses: 26,738; 2nd doses: 11,972
|Mâori
|1st doses: 234,863; 2nd doses: 117,211
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses:151,365; 2nd doses: 80,265
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,151,533
|Poster scans (total)
|339,584,762
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,459,174
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|852,546
*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|1 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|1 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|2 September
|United Kingdom
|Singapore
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
Historical case identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|28 August
|Afghanistan
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
