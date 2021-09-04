FarmIQ Appoints Respected Agri-leader As Its New Chairman

Press Release – FarmIQ

FarmIQ is bringing it all together with the announcement of Warren Parker as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Warren brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in agricultural systems, farm management, and governance while also being experienced …

FarmIQ is ‘bringing it all together’ with the announcement of Warren Parker as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Warren brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in agricultural systems, farm management, and governance while also being experienced in working effectively with government.

His vision for FarmIQ in the next five years is founded on this experience and the increased market and compliance expectations placed on farmers, “It has all the ingredients and ambition necessary to become the national leading software choice for land managers in New Zealand and will have grown its presence internationally.”

FarmIQ can only achieve this by being a good partner, respectful collaborator and admired for its practicality but he says “there is a lot to do but I’m excited by the high caliber of their people and their enthusiasm to help farmers.” The power of a platform approach is other software providers can offer their tailored solutions while farmers need to enter data only once. This is well proven in the banking and other sectors, and there is no reason it cannot be just as successful in the rural sectors.

CEO, Will Noble, also voiced his support of this appointment “FarmIQ is at a really exciting point in its evolution, as-is the digitisation of the pastoral sector it serves. To have Warren joining the Board at such an important inflection point is tremendous. Not only is he very well regarded within the New Zealand agri-sector, but he’s also deeply knowledgeable about the industry, and profoundly committed to its success.”

Warren holds several board roles including Quayside Holdings, Farmlands Co-operative Society, Genomics Aotearoa alongside chairing both the Forestry Ministerial Advisory Group and Pāmu.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url