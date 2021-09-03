Simplicity scoops award for favourite KiwiSaver provider

Press Release – Canstar

Nearly three quarters of Kiwis are depending on Kiwisaver for their old age, up from around two thirds last year. The research from Canstar also shows nearly 80% contribute more than the minimum requirements for contributions, indicating there is a clear understanding of the benefits.

The research was done to uncover New Zealand’s favourite KiwiSaver provider. And the result, for the third year running, is: Simplicity! The KiwiSaver provider swept 5 stars across all key drivers of satisfaction, including customer service, value for money, fees and communication.

Jose George, General Manager of Canstar NZ, said the win cemented Simplicity’s place as a leader in the field. “Simplicity’s consistency in winning this award shows how much they value their customers – and their customers notice. We congratulate Simplicity for its success.”

Sam Stubbs, Simplicity co-founder and MD, said: “This award is a special one for us, because it’s KiwiSaver members who decide the winner.”

The research also shows many of us worry about our finances in our old age, with a quarter of us having savings or investments outside of KiwiSaver, down from a third last year. This was heavily skewed by gender, with a third of men having financial support beyond KiwiSaver, compared to only a quarter of women.

The research also shows that 43% of 18- to 29-year-olds are using KiwiSaver primarily to save for their first home, a figure which has dropped from last year’s 48%. The drop may reflect the dramatic rise in house prices over the last year, which has made ownership far more difficult.

Mr George said: “While it’s a huge positive that so many Kiwis are signed up and contributing to KiwiSaver, the lack of other savings is a concern.

“If there are spare funds in the budget, it may be beneficial to explore other investments alongside KiwiSaver. Diversification is a proven strategy for financial security,” he said.

