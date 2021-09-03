COVID-19 & vaccination update 3 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Healths daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. …

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up.

Cases Number of new community cases 28 Number of new cases identified at the border 4 Location of new cases Auckland (27); Wellington (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 747; Wellington 17 Number of community cases (total) 764 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 35% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 65% of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 25 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 3 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 733 (in current cluster) (31 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 347; and Birkdale social network cluster: 74 Cases in hospital 43 (total): North Shore (11); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14). Cases in ICU or HDU 9 Confirmed cases (total) 3,372 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 127 out of 1,555 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 37,620 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 84% Percentage with at least one test result 87% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 261 (as at 9am, 3 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,037,064 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 12,796 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,460 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 20,760 Testing centres in Auckland 24 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours Whole genome sequencing Links to current outbreak 632 cases to date have been sequenced and all link to the current outbreak COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,684,600; 1st doses: 2,419,970; 2nd doses: 1,264,629 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 89,073; 1st doses: 64,064; 2nd doses: 25,009 Mâori 1st doses: 221,566; 2nd doses: 112,719 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:142,079; 2nd doses: 76,731 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,139,376 Poster scans (total) 336,698,778 Manual diary entries (total) 15,231,923 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,187,031

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Full testing history not yet obtained. Auckland 28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Day 0 / routine Auckland 28 August Afghanistan Direct flight Day 3 / routine Auckland 28 August Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Hamilton

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url