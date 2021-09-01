Tickets Are On Sale For The New Zealand Agricultural Show, And This Year KIDS GO FREE!

Press Release – The New Zealand Agricultural Show

The Canterbury A&P Association is proud to announce the return of the largest Agricultural Show in New Zealand, celebrating 158 years.

Thanks to the Kiwi Gaming Foundation, all kids this year can come to The Show for free. With every Adult or Senior ticket purchased, you can select up to five kids’ tickets at no charge!

“The past 18 months have been hard on everyone. Our goal, as guardians of the Canterbury Agricultural Park, is to bring our community the best Show yet; with children and families being our focus, it’s a unique opportunity for town and country to come together.” Says Tracy Ahern – General Manager.

The Show will run this year, from November 10 – 12 , as part of the BLOOM season of events.

Tickets will go on sale from the 1 st of September , through our website, www.theshow.co.nz

Wednesday the 10th and Thursday the 11th of November are our Schools days. If you would like your local school group to come, please get in touch at info@theshow.co.nz.

Children can come for free for all three days.

