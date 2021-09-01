Press Release – Kordia

Research shows one in ten businesses vulnerable after Covid-accelerated cloud migration

Kordia New Zealand’s specialist cloud consultancy, EMRGE, has conducted new research which provides a glimpse into the attitudes of New Zealand businesses regarding cloud migration.

The research conducted by Perceptive profiled 298 IT decision makers across New Zealand. It shows that nearly three in five businesses have implemented cloud services as a direct result of Covid-19.

Rushed cloud migrations increase vulnerability

EMRGE spokesperson Logan Ringland says a significant portion of cloud transitions were rushed, potentially leaving New Zealand organisations vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“Our research shows more than a quarter of businesses’ Covid-19 induced cloud adoptions have been rushed. While there’s a strong likelihood some of these organisations had plans to migrate, they were greatly accelerated due to last year’s lockdowns. We also expect to see a similar trend with the current lockdown for those businesses that still haven’t migrated, but now see it as inevitable,” Ringland says.

“Furthermore, nearly one in ten businesses admitted they didn’t have proper security controls and management in place when they migrated.

“No one is safe from cybercrime. Traditionally, cyber criminals were precise with how they targeted businesses. Now they have a wider approach, casting the net far and wide to hit businesses that aren’t adequately protected.

However, there is a relatively high level of awareness of the risks faced by these organisations, with 63 percent of businesses saying they intend reviewing their implementations with a specific focus on identifying and remediating potential security flaws.

“Unfortunately, from experience we know that many business decision makers intend to review their cyber security processes but delay actually doing it. For some, it ends up costing them dearly,” Ringland says.

Cloud migrations on the cards, but budget isn’t

“Covid-19 lockdowns are a very good reason for expedited cloud adoption, but in the aftermath it’s necessary to get it right for optimal value” continues Ringland.

While two in five businesses report getting cloud advice from an external IT provider, a quarter of businesses don’t have a trusted cloud management partner to help better leverage their cloud investment.

“The reality is, moving to the cloud isn’t a set and forget exercise – it requires ongoing attention to ensure it is being used in the most optimal way. It’s important that organisations choose a cloud partner that understands all aspects of their business and can implement technical solutions that enhance the business’s operations in a secure, controlled and auditable manner.”

The research also found that six in ten businesses have a plan in place for digital transformation.

“Unfortunately, while most businesses have good intentions around digital transformation, the reality is that the support needed to do so isn’t available.

“Nearly half of businesses indicated delays due to a lack of appropriately skilled internal personnel and that budget constraints stand in the way of getting projects completed.

“This is why having a cloud partner can be incredibly useful. They can act as an extension of your team and can provide the necessary skills and expertise to deliver your digital transformation, as well as continue maintaining and strengthening the implemented architecture.”

