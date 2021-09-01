Rental Support Appropriate

Press Release – BusinessNZ

“The wage subsidy has supported employees and the Resurgence Support Payment has helped some businesses, but many small businesses are bearing unsustainable cost pressures, particularly from rent,” BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said.

“Rental support would take a huge amount of pressure off many businesses and avert the risk of lost jobs, down-sizing, and liquidation.

“Many businesses are doing it tough right now and that means the people who own them, run them, and work for them are doing it really tough too.”

Mr Hope said many countries have some form of Covid-19 rental support for SMEs and New Zealand should offer the same.

